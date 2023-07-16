BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan 2nd T20I Live In India?

The T20I series between Afghanistan and Bangladesh kicks off on July 14. If you're looking to catch the live action of the BAN vs AFG T20I series, here's where you can watch it on TV and digital platforms. During Afghanistan's tour of Bangladesh, the Test and ODI series went in contrasting directions. Bangladesh secured a massive victory in the one-off Test, winning by a record margin of 546 runs. However, Afghanistan bounced back and made history by defeating the hosts 2-1 in the ODI series. This marked Afghanistan's first-ever ODI series win over Bangladesh and Bangladesh's first home series defeat against a team other than England since 2015.

Walton T20i Series: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan | 1st T20i



A sneak peek of today's Bangladesh batting _#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvAFG pic.twitter.com/tLVHDO8DD2 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) July 14, 2023

cre Trending Stories

Now, the focus shifts to the two-match T20I series, which will take place in Sylhet. The first T20I is scheduled for July 14, followed by the second match on July 16. Bangladesh faced some turbulence during the ODI series due to the retirement-unretirement saga of Tamim Iqbal. Tamim initially announced his retirement from international cricket in an emotional press conference but later reversed his decision after the intervention of the Bangladesh Prime Minister. However, he won't be part of the T20I setup as he retired from the format last year.

Shakib Al Hasan, the regular T20I captain for Bangladesh, will lead the team in the series. Rashid Khan returns as captain for Afghanistan in the T20I series. The Afghanistan squad also includes the promising young left-arm wrist-spinner Noor Ahmad, who impressed during the previous season of the IPL. Additionally, veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Shahzad is making a comeback to the side.

BAN vs AFG 2nd T20I: Live Streaming Details

For viewers in Bangladesh, Gazi TV and T-Sports will provide live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan T20I series. The matches can also be streamed live on the Rabbithole App, website, and Toffee platform. In Afghanistan, RTA Sport will broadcast the two-match T20I series. Viewers in India can enjoy live streaming of the Bangladesh-Afghanistan T20I series on the FanCode app and website. However, there will not be any live telecast of the series on any TV channel in India.