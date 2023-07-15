trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635988
SL VS PAK 1ST TEST LIVE STREAMING

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 06:58 PM IST

SL vs PAK 1st Test Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Report, Probable Playing XI - All You Need To Know

Experience an enthralling encounter as Sri Lanka takes on Pakistan in the first Test of the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka at the prestigious Galle International Stadium in Galle. Sri Lanka, ranked seventh in the ICC Test Rankings, enters the series with a surge of confidence following their impressive 2-0 victory over Ireland. Determined to make their mark in the World Test Championship 2023-2025 cycle, the Sri Lankan team aims to leverage their home advantage and kickstart the series on a winning note.

On the other hand, Pakistan, currently sitting in sixth position in the ICC Men's Test Rankings, has had a somewhat underwhelming performance in its previous five tests. With three losses against England and two draws against New Zealand, they are eager to turn the tide and commence their campaign in the World Test Championship with a positive outcome.


SL vs PAK 1st Test: Pitch Report

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium is expected to favor spin, setting the stage for an enticing battle between the bat and ball. Batsmen will need to exercise caution and adapt their gameplay to counter the challenging conditions. Spinners are anticipated to play a pivotal role and can potentially be the game-changers.

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Weather Report

As for the weather conditions, the temperature is likely to reach around 30°C, with a 70% chance of precipitation and humidity levels of 81%. Additionally, a moderate wind speed of 19 km/h is expected, accompanied by scattered thunderstorms.

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Probable Xls

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Dilshan Madushka, Vishwa Fernando

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Shan Masood, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Sports Ten 2 HD

Live Streaming: SonyLIV app and website, FanCode app and website.

SL vs PAK 1st Test: Full Squads

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Huraira, Shan Masood, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Aamer Jamal, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Imam-ul-Haq, Sarfaraz Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Kamindu Mendis, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Praveen Jayawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Vishwa Fernando, Lakshitha Manasinghe

