BAN vs ENG 3rd T20 Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN vs ENG 3rd T20I from Dhaka

Bangladesh will be facing England in their third T20I match of the 3-match series at Mirpur's Shere Bangla National Stadium on Tuesday (March 14). The hosts sealed the series winning the 2nd T20I by four wickets. Mehidy Hasan Miraz took four wickets in the previous clash to bowl England out for just 117 runs with Ben Duckett emerging as the top scorer with 28 off 28. For Bangladesh, in-form Najmul Shanto played another match-winning knock as he scored 46 off 47 to chase the target down with four wickets in hand and seven balls to spare.

Jofra Archer was in fine rhythm as he took three wickets but other bowlers like Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid and Chris Woakes struggled to defend their total. After facing two back-to-back defeats, it is a matter of pride for England to win this contest and not get whitewashed by the hosts.

Match Details

Date and Time: March 14th, 2023, 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Live Streaming: Fancode

BAN vs ENG Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Litton Das, Phil Salt

Batters: Dawid Malan, Towhid Hridoy(vc)

Allrounders: Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Mehidy Hasan Miraz(c)

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed.

BAN vs ENG Probable XIs

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Afif Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed.

England: Jos Buttler (c&wk), Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer/Reece Topley.