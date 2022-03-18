हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICC Women's World Cup 2022

BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:30 AM IST March 18

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Dream11 Team Prediction Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women ICC Women's World Cup ODI- Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of BAN-W vs WI-W, Bangladesh Women Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies women Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:30 AM IST March 18
Source: Twitter

Bangladesh Women will take on West Indies Women in Match No.17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Bangladesh lost their opening game against New Zealand and South Africa, but bounced back with an impressive win over Pakistan by 9 runs. Previous match's fighting spirit and win will give them a major boost to face against tough teams.

On the other hand, West Indies are struggling at the moment. They lost their previous two fixtures against Australia and India, by a huge margin of 7 wickets and 155 runs respectively. West Indies are failing in all departments and need to pick themselves up very soon else they will have no chance of qualifying in such form.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Match No.17

Venue: Bay Oval, Moutn Maunganui

Date & Time: 18th Match, 3:30 AM IST

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Shemaine Campbelle, Nigar Sultana

Batters- Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Fargana Hoque (vc), Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders- Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c)

Bowlers- Shamilia Connell, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Playing XIs

BAN-W: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

WI-W: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed / Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICC Women's World Cup 2022ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2022Bangladesh Women vs West Indies WomenBAN-W vs WI-W
Next
Story

Aakash Chopra slams PCB chief Ramiz Raja over his 'impossible' plan to make PSL better than IPL

Must Watch

PT10M2S

DNA: When will the Gandhi family's 'responsibility' be decided on defeat?