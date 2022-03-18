BAN-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BAN-W vs WI-W ODI World Cup Match at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui 3:30 AM IST March 18

Bangladesh Women will take on West Indies Women in Match No.17 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Bangladesh lost their opening game against New Zealand and South Africa, but bounced back with an impressive win over Pakistan by 9 runs. Previous match's fighting spirit and win will give them a major boost to face against tough teams.

On the other hand, West Indies are struggling at the moment. They lost their previous two fixtures against Australia and India, by a huge margin of 7 wickets and 155 runs respectively. West Indies are failing in all departments and need to pick themselves up very soon else they will have no chance of qualifying in such form.

Here are the Match Details

Australia Women vs West Indies Women, Match No.17

Venue: Bay Oval, Moutn Maunganui

Date & Time: 18th Match, 3:30 AM IST

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women-Dream 11

Wicketkeeper- Shemaine Campbelle, Nigar Sultana

Batters- Deandra Dottin, Chedean Nation, Fargana Hoque (vc), Sharmin Akhter

All-rounders- Stafanie Taylor, Hayley Matthews (c)

Bowlers- Shamilia Connell, Jahanara Alam, Fahima Khatun

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women Playing XIs

BAN-W: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Fahima Khatun, Salma Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

WI-W: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Anisa Mohammed / Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell