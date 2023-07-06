Bangladesh Captain Tamim Iqbal Shockingly Retires From All Forms of Cricket Just Months Before ODI World Cup 2023

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbald dropped a shocker when he announced retirement from all forms of the game, with less than 100 days to go for the ODI World Cup 2023. The batter was in tears when he made the announcement on Thursday, a day after Bangladesh lost to Afghanistan in an ODI. He played 70 Tests, 241 ODIs and 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, accumulating more than 15,000 international runs. After announcing his retirement, Tamim thanked the Bangladesh criket board as well as fans for their huge support for the last 16 years.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment," Tamim said. "I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me.

"I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers."



With Tamim retiring so near to the World Cup in India, Bangladesh cricket board is suddenly in a fix. They now need a new captain immediately to start rebuilding the team. Shakib Al Hasan looks like the ideal choice as the all-rounder is also the T20I captain for the Tigers. Litton Das, the Test captain, could also be considered for the top job.

A brief look at Tamim Iqbal’s career

Tamim began his international career in February 2007. He is remembered, not so fondly by Indians, for his match-winning fifty vs India when Bangladesh beat Men In Blue in the 2007 ODI World Cup. He has brought curtains on his career after finishing with most runs and tons for his country in ODIs. Tamim made 8313 runs while also hitting 14 centuries. His Test performance is also impressive as the stylish left-handed batter scored 5134 runs in 70 matches, with 10 centuries, at average of 38.89.