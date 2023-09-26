Bangladesh Reveals Cricket World Cup 2023 Squad: Absence Of This Legend Raises Eyebrows

The cricket world is abuzz with the recently unveiled Bangladesh squad for the much-anticipated Cricket World Cup 2023. While the squad brings hope and excitement to fans, it also carries a tinge of nostalgia and concern as Tamim Iqbal, one of Bangladesh's cricketing legends, has been omitted due to his persistent back injury.

Tamim Iqbal's Omission: The Back Injury Saga

Tamim Iqbal, the maestro who has consistently been the backbone of the Bangladesh cricket team, finds himself on the sidelines for the 2023 World Cup. His exclusion stems from his ongoing battle with a nagging back injury. Tamim, who briefly reversed his decision to retire from international cricket in July, made a valiant comeback in the second ODI against New Zealand on September 23. However, the discomfort in his back was palpable, and it appears that it still hampers his performance.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's Silence

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has not provided an official explanation for Tamim's omission from the squad. The timing of the squad announcement, initially set for 5:45 pm but delayed until after the third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand, fueled speculation of a last-minute change. However, it appears that the decision to leave Tamim out was a calculated one.

Squad Overview

With Tamim absent, the squad looks to captain Shakib Al Hasan for leadership. Litton Das, the vice-captain, will partner with Tanzid Hasan at the top of the order, while Najmul Hossain Shanto takes on the No. 3 role. The middle-order boasts the experience of Shakib, Towhid Hridoy, and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan will provide solidity in the middle to lower order.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, a versatile player, will continue as the floater and could open in certain matches. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, and Tanzim Hasan. Additionally, left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed's inclusion adds variety to the bowling attack.

Youthful Talent: Four Under-19 World Cup Winners

A notable inclusion in the squad is the presence of four players from the Under-19 World Cup-winning side of 2020: Hridoy, Shoriful, Tanzi, and Tanzim. Their youthful energy and experience of winning a global tournament could be a game-changer for Bangladesh.

The End of an Era for Tamim

Tamim Iqbal's exclusion from the World Cup squad marks the end of an era. Having been a consistent performer for Bangladesh and their highest run-scorer in ODIs, his retirement earlier this year sent shockwaves through the cricketing fraternity. While Tamim briefly reconsidered his decision, his persistent back issues have now sealed his fate in the shorter format.

As Bangladesh gears up for the Cricket World Cup 2023 under Shakib Al Hasan's captaincy, the absence of Tamim Iqbal will undoubtedly be felt. Nevertheless, the squad is packed with talent and potential, and fans worldwide will eagerly anticipate their journey in the tournament, hoping for a memorable campaign.