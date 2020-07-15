Bangladesh's Mashrafe Mortaza recovers from coronavirus, wife still recovering

Dhaka: Former Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza on Tuesday (July 14, 2020) said that he has recovered from coronavirus. He also informed that his wife is still recovering from COVID-19

Mortaza took to his official Facebook account and wrote, "Alhamdulillah, by the grace of Allah and all of your prayers, the result of the virus has come negative. Thanks to all who were around, praying, many were concerned and sought to take it, gratitude to all."

He added, "The result of my wife is still positive."

Mortaza who stepped down from captaincy during Bangladesh's last home series against Zimbabwe in February was tested COVID-19 positive on June 20.

The right-arm bowler has so far represented Bangla Tigers in 220 ODIs in which he has scalped 270 wickets.

He has also played 36 Tests and 54 T20Is in which he has bagged 78 and 42 wickets respectively.