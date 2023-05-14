Battling Cancer, Heath Streak Is On Deathbed In South Africa; Country's Sports Minister Calls For Prayers

Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak, 49, is battling cancern is 'on his last legs' if country's sports minister is to be believed. The former all-rounder was fishing last week, as per cricketer Sean Williams, but the condition went from bad to worse within a week, taking Streak to a hospital in Johannesburg. As per a report in Cricbuzz, Streak is fighting a battle between life and death at a hospital in Johannesburg. His family is trying to reach Joburg as soon as possible from London.

Zimbabwe sports minister took to Twitter to inform the cricketing world about the ill health of Streak and wrote: "This is a call to prayer warriors in #Zimbabwe and beyond. Heath Streak, one of the greatest cricketers our nation has ever produced, is extremely ill and needs our prayers. Please could we all be in prayer for him and his family."

Country's sports writers Mike Madoda and Adam Theofilatos also put light on the current condition of the former Zimbabwe cricketer saying that "Heath Streak is on his last legs and the Family is way to South Africa from the UK."

Family provides update on Streak's health

Streak's family provided an update on his health situation after tweet by sports minister and seeked privary during this tough period. "Heath has cancer and is undergoing treatment under one of the most respected Oncologists in South Africa. He remains in good spirits and will continue to fight this disease in a similar vein to that which his opponents faced during his revered days on the cricket field. The family hopes that you understand and respect their wish for this to remain a private family matter, and thank you for your prayers and good wishes." His family said that after this release, there will be no further official statements regarding his health at this time and any news that becomes public should be regarded as rumour.

Heath Streak's playing career

In 65 Tests for Zimbabwe, Streak picked up 216 wickets while also scoring 1990 runs at an average of 22.36. He also hit a Test hundred and 11 fifties for his country. Streak has a better ODI record as in 189 matches, he smashed 2943 runs at an average of 28.3 and hit 11 fifties too. He picked up 239 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, to finish as one of the greats from Zimbabwe cricket. Streak as banned by International Cricket Council (ICC) in 2021 for eight years after he was found involved in anti-corruption activities.