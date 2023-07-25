trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2640450
BCCI Announce Team India's Home Schedule For 2023-23 Season, ODI Series Against Australia To Start From September 22

Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee on Tuesday confirmed the venues for the home season 2023-24. The upcoming season promises to be an exciting period for cricket enthusiasts, as the Senior Men's team is scheduled to play a total of 16 International matches, comprising 5 Tests, 3 ODIs, and 8 T20Is.

BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Mr Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Mr Jayendra Sahgal and Mr Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policyThe home season will commence with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. (Harmanpreet Kaur Slapped With Two-Match Ban And Heavy Fine By ICC For Dhaka Outburst At Umpire During India women vs Bangladesh women 3rd ODI)

The ODI series will be held in Mohali, Indore, and Rajkot. Following the 50-over World Cup, India will play a five-match T20I series against Australia, beginning on 23rd November in Vizag and concluding on 3rd December in Hyderabad.

Checkout the fixtures here:

The start of the new year will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour. The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali and Indore, with the final to be held in Bengaluru, the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Test cricket will then take over as India will host England for a five-match Test series starting on 25th January 2024. The exciting Test series will be played at Hyderabad, Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala.

