Harmanpreet Kaur Slapped With Two-Match Ban And Heavy Fine By ICC For Dhaka Outburst At Umpire During India women vs Bangladesh women 3rd ODI

India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur has been banned from the next two international matches follow two different breaches of ICC's Code of Conduct, the official ICC site informed on Tuesday. The incidents took place the third ODI between India women and Bangladesh women match in Dhaka on Saturday.

Kaur was fined 50 percent of her match fee for the Level 2 offence and received three demerit points on her disciplinary record.

"She was found guilty of breaching article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision'. Kaur was also fined 25 percent of her match fee for a Level 1 offence relating to 'public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match' when, during the presentation ceremony, Kaur openly criticised the umpiring in the match," wrote the official ICC website.

After India women and Bangladesh women ODI series came to a controversial end, things went ugly during the presentation ceremony. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur after slamming the 'umpiring standards' in the series, mocked the Bangladesh women's team and the local umpires again.

During the end-of-series photograph in which both the teams shared the frame as joint-winners, Harman began to ask match umpires - Muhammad Kamruzzman, Tanvir Ahmed - to come into the frame as well. That was a sarcastic invitation as what Harman meant was that umpires were a part of the Bangladesh women's team after all.

Harmanpreet's potshot at the umpires did not go down well with Nigar Sultana, the Bangladesh captain, and she took her team to the dressing room in anger.