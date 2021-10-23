BCCI makes BIG decision, calls back THESE four Indian players in between T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup 2021 is underway and the Team India is all set to open their campaign against arch-rival against Pakistan on October 24 (Sunday). Virat Kohli and boys are all geared up for the high-octane clash and the team is full of confidence with MS Dhoni present in the dressing room as a mentor.

THESE players returned to India

Team India have sent four of their designated net bowlers back to India in between the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The bowlers who have already reached India are Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed, Krishnappa Gowtham, and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

"Yes, there won't be too many net sessions once the tournament starts. The national selectors feel that all the spinners especially would benefit if they go back and play Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy for their respective states. They need match practice.

"Also in this heat with optional practice, we won't need so many spinners," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The four fast bowlers, who have been asked to stay back, are Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel and Lukman Meriwalla.

Dhoni prepares Team India for Pakistan clash

The Indian cricket board on Friday posted pictures of mentor Dhoni giving throw-downs to players even as India coach Ravi Shastri and bowling coach Bharat Arun were seen watching the action from a distance. Later, Dhoni also gave wicketkeeping tips to young Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant.

The BCCI posted pictures on Twitter and wrote, "Revealing #TeamIndia's latest throwdown specialist!" Dhoni was also seen in animated discussion with India players during the warm-up games against England and Australia, which the 2007 T20 World Cup champions won by big margins.

All roads will lead to the Dubai International Cricket Stadium this Sunday as it gears up to host the mother of all battles on the cricket pitch - India versus Pakistan. Both teams will open their campaigns in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 with what is billed to be a mouth-watering clash.

After almost over two years, Virat Kohli and Co. will face-off against Babar Azam-led Pakistan and rekindle the age-old rivalry. Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been heavily dominated by the Men in Blue.