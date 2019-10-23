close

Sourav Ganguly

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly praises Dhoni, says champions don't finish easily

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday said that MS Dhoni is a champion and champions do not finish that easily.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly praises Dhoni, says champions don&#039;t finish easily

Shortly after taking charge as the 39th president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), former India skipper Sourav Ganguly addressed the all-important issue of future of World Cup winning captain MS Dhoni. Ganguly said that Dhoni is a champion and champions do not finish that easily. The legendary batsman added that Dhoni will get due respect during his tenure as the BCCI president.

"I do not know what is in his mind and what he thinks about his career, we will deal with that. He is one of the greats of the game. India is very proud to have MS Dhoni. When you sit down and take note of what he has done, you say wow. Champions don't finish that easily. Till I am around, everybody will be respected. That does not change," Ganguly said at a press conference.

It is to be noted that Dhoni has not played any international match since the exit of India from 2019 World Cup semi-final on July 7, 2019. Dhoni, 38, made himself unavailable for the West Indies tour to join the Indian Army and he also did not play in the home T20I series against South Africa.

Earlier, before officially taking charge as the BCCI president, Ganguly had said that he will talk to the selectors over Dhoni's future and will speak about it only after seeking their opinion. Notably, India is set to pick its T20 squad for the Bangladesh home series on October 24 and it remains to be seen whether Dhoni will be named in the squad or not.

