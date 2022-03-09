Before IPL 2022, Punjab Kings' Rahul Chahar ties knot with girlfriend Ishani - SEE PICS

Team India and Punjab Kings' leg-spinner Rahul Chahar tied girlfriend Ishani in a destination wedding in Goa on Wednesday (March 9).

The lovebirds got engaged in 2019 and their wedding reception is set to take place on Saturday (March 12).

Rahul has been quite vocal regarding his love for his fiancée. Time and again, he has shared some lovely pictures with Ishani.

Team India and CSK all-rounder Deepak Chahar as well as other Indian players will be present at his wedding.

His wife Ishani is a fashion designer based out of Bengaluru.

Take a look at his wedding pictures:

Rahul's career

R Chahar will look to make return to Team India post his marriage with good show in upcoming season of IPL.

Former Mumbai Indians leggie Rahul Chahar made his IPL debut in 2017 with Rising Pune Supergiants. Following this, he had been a part of the Mumbai Indians squad after getting picked for a price of Rs 1.9 crore. He has had a relatively decent stint in IPL after having picked 43 wickets in 42 games. His best stint came in last season in IPL 2021 where he picked 13 wickets in 11 games with an average of 24.46.