Bhuvneshwar Kumar reveals the favourite moment of his IPL career so far

While this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) was postponed in April in the wake of coronavirus fear, pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has recently shared his favourite moment of the country's lucrative T20 tournament.

The 30-year-old recently took to his official Twitter handle and engaged in a Question and Answer Session with his fans.

"Hey guys, its time to take a break and interact with you all. Let's gear up for some Q & A's. Keep them fun and keep them coming.Also, don't forget to use #AskBhuvi when sending your questions, I will answer as many as I can tomorrow," Bhuvneshwar had tweeted on Saturday.

During the session, one of the fans asked Bhuvneshwar to reveal his favourite moment of the IPL.

Replying to the same, Bhuvneshwar said,"Winning the IPL 2016."

Winning the IPL 2016. https://t.co/uFedu3Y9gm — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Another fan asked Bhuvneshwar to name his favourite sport other than cricket.

"Footbal & badminton," Bhuvneshwar replied.

When asked to choose between Barcelona star striker Lionel Messi and Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo, the Indian bowler went for the Argentine international.

Meanwhile, one of his fans asked Bhuvneshwar to reveal the happiest moment of his cricketing career so far.

In reply, Bhuvneshwar did not went for any particular moment and said that every time he represents his country is the happiest moment for him.

Representing my country is the happiest moment for me. https://t.co/WakFJdaA1F — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Besides this, the Indian player was also asked to describe his wife Nupur in a few words.

"Describe Nupur mam with few words," a Twitter user asked him.

Intelligent, multitasking & a crazy dog lover. Some times they come before me. https://t.co/WC2kfZEwrK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

In response, Bhuvneshwar came up with a heart-warming and witty response as he wrote, "Intelligent, multitasking & a crazy dog lover.Some times they come before me."

Intelligent, multitasking & a crazy dog lover. Some times they come before me. https://t.co/WC2kfZEwrK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) July 12, 2020

Bhuvneshwar was slated to feature for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was slated to take place from March 24 to May 29. However, the lucrative T20 tournament was postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in April due to coronavirus pandemic.