Big blow to Mumbai Indians as Ishan Kishan to miss remaining part of MI vs DC due to toe injury

Mumbai Indians opener Ishan Kishan will no more take part in the MI vs DC contest happening at Brabourne stadium in Mumbai. He smashed 81 in the opening game vs Delhi Capitals, to take MI to 177/7 in 20 overs.

However a delivery hit his toe and it has resulted in him going for scans. In his place, Aryan Juyal is keeping the wickets.

Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side _#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #________ #DCvMI #TATAIPL — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 27, 2022

"Ishan Kishan has had a scan on his toe & will not be keeping, Aryan Juyal comes into the side," informed MI on their Twitter handle.

More to come