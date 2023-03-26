Big Blow To RCB As THIS Batter Likely To Miss First Half Of IPL 2023 Due To Injury

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) join a list of IPL teams whose key players are struggling with injuries as their last year's hero, Rajat Patidar, is injured and might miss the first half of the season. In IPL 2023, many big starts across teams are missing due to injury. The names are Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Mohsin Khan, Mukesh Chaudhary among others. Kyle Jamieson had been ruled out of IPL, a long time ago and now RCB have received another blog as Patidar has suffered a heel injury. Patidar is currently undergoing a rehah program at National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

The middle-order batter has been advised rest for a minimum of 3 weeks, reported ESPNcricinfo. After 21 days, another MRI scan will be done which will determine whether he can take part in the second half of the tournament our not. Patidar had picked up this injury before joining the RCB camp and without clearance from NCA, he cannot rejoin the squad.

Patidar played just 8 games and smashed 333 runs at an average of 55.50. He scored with strike rate of 152.75. This included one hundred and 2 fifties respectively.

Not to forget, Patidar had gone unsold at the IPL 2022 Mega auction but was roped in by RCB midway through the season as replacement player and he grabbed the opportunity with both hands. The injury is a big blow to him right ahead of a new season.

With Patidar not there for at least 7 games, Virat Kohli could be forced to bat at No 3 again for RCB. Earlier, RCB team director, had said that team will continue to open with Kohli and Faf du Plessis. However, without Patidar in playing 11, Kohli might need to go back at No 3 spot and either Finn Allen or Anuj Rawat will open for the Bengaluru-based franchise in IPL 2023.