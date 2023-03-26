IPL 2023: Virat Kohli Flaunts New Tattoo As He Joins RCB Camp - See Pic

Star India an RCB batter Virat Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp on Saturday (March 25) ahead of their tournament opener on April 1. The cricketer joined the team a little late as he took a small break from cricket after the conclusion of the India vs Australia ODIs which the hosts lost 2-1. Kohli recently appeared at the Indian Sports Honours award functions too with his wife Anushka Sharma. But now he is ready to unleash the beast in him in IPL, hoping to win RCB their elusive first title.

RCB posted a photo of Virat on Saturday in which Kohli can be seen doing his usual thumbs up pose. But one can also see his new tattoo on his right arm.

Take a look at Kohli's new tattoo below:

In the small break after ODIs, Kohli has also got a new look. He posted his new haircut on Instagram a few days ago, calling his go-to hairstyle Aalim Hakim a magician. But it is his tattoo which will be talked about more in the days to come. Kohli already has several tattoo inked on his body, one of them of a Samurai.

Big IPL season for Kohli

The last IPL was terrible for Kohli. He scored 341 runs in 16 games at an average of 22.73 and with a strike rate of just over 115. This included only 2 fifties. Almost all his innings were scratchy as he looked far from the best. Later in 200, Kohli revealed that he was going through a tough period where his mental health was also down and he did not feel like picking up a bat after the Test match and ODI series vs England in June and July.

When he returned after a month-long break, Kohli was a different animal altogether as he smashed his first T20I hundred in Asia Cup before finishing as the leading run-scorer in ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2023. The 34-year-old cricketers will be hoping to be at his best in IPL 2023.