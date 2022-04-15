हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for Covid-19

It's the first Covid-19 case of the IPL 2022

IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart tests positive for Covid-19
Source: Twitter

It has been confirmed that the Rishabh Pant-led side Delhi Capitals have been hit with Covid-19. DC's physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is being closely monitored by the DC Medical team at the moment.

"Delhi Capitals physio Patrick Farhart has been tested positive for Covid-19. He is being closely monitored by the DC Medical Team at the moment," a statement was released by the Indian Premier League.

(More to follow)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022IPLDelhi CapitalsPatrick FarhartCOVID-19DC
Next
Story

IPL 2022: Big blow to CSK as THIS player ruled out of tournament

Must Watch

PT7M14S

Badhir News: 5 suspects of Gorakhnath attack in custody