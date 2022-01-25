Gautam Gambhir tests COVID-19 positive, Lucknow Super Giants mentor experiencing ‘mild symptoms’

Former India opener and mentor of the Lucknow Super Giants franchise Gautam Gambhir has tested for Covid-19. The 40-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms but asked everyone who came in his contact to get themselves tested.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe,” Gambhir said in a statement on Twitter on Tuesday (January 25).

After experiencing mild symptoms, I tested positive for COVID today. Requesting everyone who came into my contact to get themselves tested. #StaySafe — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) January 25, 2022

The former Kolkata Knight Riders captain retired from international cricket back in 2018. Gambhir turned out in 54 Tests, 147 ODIs and 37 T20s for India. Gambhir was part of T20 World Cup and 50-over World Cup winning teams in 2007 and 2011 respectively.

Gambhir is also BJP MP from Delhi. He will be team mentor of the RPSG-group owned Lucknow Super Giants for the IPL 2022 season. He revealed the reason behind Lucknow team’s draft picks – KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis and Ravi Bishnoi.

“It’s a no brainer when it comes to KL Rahul. He is not only a batter but obviously a leader as well. It is a work in progress but he gives you three things- keeps wickets, he opens the batting and he is a phenomenal white ball batter. His consistency and run scoring in the last couple of years has been phenomenal when he played for Punjab and other franchises plus at the same time he gives you three things so what better than this,” Gambhir told Star Sports.

“Marcus Stoinis, purely from a finisher point of view because we were not 100 per cent sure whether Ben Stokes is going to be in auction or not. So there were not too many quality all-rounders plus Marcus can bat in the middle order and probably can finish of the games as well. Ravi Bishnoi for me is one of the most exciting prospect at the moment and plus he was uncapped, he is young and he is only going to get better and at the moment we have seen what kind of skills he brings on the table because he is a complete wicket taking option and you got someone like that an Indian that also is uncapped, who can get us wickets what better than that. So I feel that these three signings are very, very exciting specially Ravi Bishnoi,” he added.