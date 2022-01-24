BREAKING: Lucknow IPL franchise announce name, to be called ‘Lucknow Super Giants’

The Lucknow franchise, one of the two new teams to enter IPL last October, have finally announced their official name and they will be called 'Lucknow Super Giants'. The announcement was made by the team owner Sanjiv Goenka on Twitter on Monday (January 24).

"And here it is, Our identity, Our name.... #NaamBanaoNaamKamao #LucknowSuperGiants," tweeted team's official handle.

Notably, Lucknow have opted to go with KL Rahul (Rs 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 crore), and Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 crore) for the IPL 2022. KL Rahul will don the captaincy hat.

Andy Flower has already been named the coach of the Lucknow franchise while former India batter Gautam Gambhir will serve as the mentor of the franchise.

IPL's two new teams -- Sanjiv Goenka RPSG Group for the Lucknow franchise and CVC Capital's Ahmedabad team had received formal clearance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The formal clearance was given after a meeting of the IPL Governing Council.

Earlier, the Indian Premier League (IPL) player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the IPL 2022 player auction.

The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).