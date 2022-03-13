Breaking: Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans REVEAL jersey ahead of IPL 2022, check pics

Gujarat Titans launched their team jersey on March 13 (Sunday) at the magnificent Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, which will also be their homground from 2023.

Here's their jersey:

GT will led by India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and their first game is against Lucknow Super Giants on Match 28 at Wankhede cricket stadium in Mumbai.

The jersey launch evet was attended by many diginitaties including BCCI secretary Jay Shah, who comes from the state of Gujarat himself.

GT captain Hardik Pandya, Director of Operations Vikram Solanki and head coach Ashish Nehra were also present at Narendra Modi stadium.

After being the first team to launch its logo on The Metaverse, Gujarat Titans have set another benchmark with the launch of the team jersey during this event, designed to elicit active fan engagement.

With the Metaverse launch, Gujarat Titans sketched an exemplary mark in introducing a dedicated virtual space for its global community of fans and players. Building on its logo launch on The Metaverse, the jersey launch will also be a trendsetter for India’s sporting community.

Gujarat Titans squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmad, R Sai Kishore, Dominic Drakes, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudarshan.