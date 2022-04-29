हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

Breaking: Huge blow to LSG ahead of PBKS IPL 2022 clash as three members injured in road accident

LSG's CEO Raghu Iyer, Gautam Gambhir's secretary along with one more were in the car following the LSG team bus to Pune where LSG will be playing against PBKS. 

Breaking: Huge blow to LSG ahead of PBKS IPL 2022 clash as three members injured in road accident
LSG team bus (Source/Twitter)

In an unfortunate turn of events, three members of Lucknow Super Giants were injured in a road accident ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings on Friday. LSG's CEO Raghu Iyer, Gautam Gambhir's secretary along with one more were in the car following the LSG team bus to Pune where LSG will be playing against PBKS. According to reports, all three of them sustained injuries but are safe. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022LSG car accidentLucknow Super Giants car accident
Next
Story

IPL 2022 bio-bubble to be scrapped? BCCI President Sourav Ganguly makes a BIG statement

Must Watch

PT3M26S

Kapil Mishra's big statement in Shaheenbagh drugs case