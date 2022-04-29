In an unfortunate turn of events, three members of Lucknow Super Giants were injured in a road accident ahead of their clash against Punjab Kings on Friday. LSG's CEO Raghu Iyer, Gautam Gambhir's secretary along with one more were in the car following the LSG team bus to Pune where LSG will be playing against PBKS. According to reports, all three of them sustained injuries but are safe.
