BREAKING: India women vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur says ‘171 was the standard I set for myself’

India women team vice-captain and all-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur has been going through a rough patch with the willow especially in ODI cricket. The rough patch that Harmanpreet endured drew criticism from former India captain Diana Edulji as well.

In fact, Harmanpreet’s last century was her incredible 171 not out in the 2017 ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia. Her critics believe that Harmanpreet has been drawing the benefits of that sensational knock till date.

“People only talk about my 171. That is the standard that I have set for myself. But that’s why often my 40s and 50s that I score go unnoticed. I always believe that whatever runs that I score, they should matter to the team,” Harmanpreet said during a virtual media conference on Wednesday (March 2).

India will open their campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 against neighbours and arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday (March 6). Since 2017, Harmanpreet has averaged 21.66, 38, 32.66 and 24 (in 2022 till date) but has managed to find some form after scoring 63 in the final ODI against New Zealand and 104 in the warm-up match against South Africa.

“There have been plenty of ups and down in my life over the last few years. The last couple of innings for me have been crucial. They have given me a lot of confidence heading into the World Cup,” the 32-year-old said.

“Sometime when things are not working out for you then lot of people talk against you as well. I have lot of expectations for myself and people around me supported me a lot during this period,” she added.

Last year, Harmanpreet Kaur had become the first Indian cricket to be named the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) Player of the Tournament – scoring 399 runs at an average of 66.5 with a strike-rate of 135.25.

Munda Bavaria is a sports psychologist traveling with the Indian team on a two-month-long tour of New Zealand comprising a bilateral series and the ICC ODI World Cup 2022. “Every World Cup we have played since I made my debut in 2009, we have managed to show some improvement. It is good that we are starting to find some rhythm in the last three games. I talk to Munda (sports psychologist) and head coach (Ramesh Powar) regularly before every match which gives me clear ideas which I try to keep in my mind,” Harmanpreet said.

Asked about her preferred batting position in the World Cup, Harmanpreet said, “I am more comfortable batting at No. 4 rather than 5. But I know that during the World Cup I’ll be batting in the No. 5 position.”

Harmanpreet was an integral part of the team when India finished runners-up to England in 2017 ODI World Cup and will look to create history and go one better this year.