India head coach Rahul Dravid speaks on Virat Kohli getting sacked as ODI captain

India head coach Rahul Dravid said that choosing the captains and decision on India's white-ball captain is the role of the BCCI selectors and not his. He added that he is not going to speak about the individual conversations he has had with players, in regards to change in captaincy, at this point of time with South Africa series ahead.

One being asked about his comments on the captaincy episode, he told Indian media, "That's the role of the selectors. I am not going to get into the individual conversations. It is not time to have those conversations right now."

Dravid also said Virat has played a huge role in building this Test side and winning series overseas.

He said, "From Test team perspective, there are series to win. We had a good series against New Zealand but this is our first series outside India. WTC is a goal but not immediate. As a Test team, we want to keep improving. Virat has played a huge role in that and looking forward to taking this forward. He is one of the players who looks forward to doing well in Test cricket."

The Indian coach said that despite there not having any tour games courtesy the situation arised due to COVID-19, the team has had good net sessions over the last week and is prepared well for the Tests to come.

He said, "I guess in the past we have had good time leading time into a series. That's the nature of the way things are today due to COVID situation. Team has responded well. Center wicket sessions are next best thing after tour games. We have put in six to seven days of nets sessions. We are prepared for the Tests."