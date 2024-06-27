Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761266
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

BREAKING: Rain Arrives In Guyana During India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 2, Check Weather Update

T20 World Cup 2024: Rain has arrived during the India vs England T20 World Cup semifinal 2 in Guyana.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 09:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BREAKING: Rain Arrives In Guyana During India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 2, Check Weather Update

Hours after rain delayed the start for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 2, fans witnessed a start to a 20-over game after the toss. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma's side came out to bat scoring 46 in the first six overs with the loss of two wickets and just then the rain returned again. However, the umpires decided to keep the play on as the shower was not very heavy.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?