BREAKING: Rain Arrives In Guyana During India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal 2, Check Weather Update

Hours after rain delayed the start for the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal 2, fans witnessed a start to a 20-over game after the toss. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to bowl first. Rohit Sharma's side came out to bat scoring 46 in the first six overs with the loss of two wickets and just then the rain returned again. However, the umpires decided to keep the play on as the shower was not very heavy.