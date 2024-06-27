Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2761094
NewsCricket
T20 WORLD CUP 2024

India Vs England Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma Vs Jos Buttler

India Vs England, Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND VS ENG ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal: Winners to face South Africa in final of tournament.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2024, 03:45 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Team India and England are ready to lock horns for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The first semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa is done, now, the winners of the second semifinal will face the Proteas in the final fight for the title. India have failed to reach the final of a T20 World Cup in the last ten years and in the game against England they will look to change that fact.

England are the defending champions, they knocked out India in 2022 semifinal of the World Cup and won the title with a win in the final against Pakistan. Jos Buttler and co would be hoping the weather gods don't spoil the party in Guyana.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Here.

27 June 2024
15:45 IST

India Vs England Live Score Updates

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. We will take you through all the key updates of this fixture.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: The 'wall' of emergency amidst opposition unity!
DNA Video
DNA: Why has CBI arrested Kejriwal?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China save Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Uttar Pradesh!
DNA Video
DNA: No leakage in Ram temple!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is world afraid of sugar?
DNA Video
DNA: Bombay HC grants relief to Subhash Chandra
NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?