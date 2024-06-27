India Vs England Live Score Updates: Rohit Sharma Vs Jos Buttler

Team India and England are ready to lock horns for a spot in the T20 World Cup 2024 final. The first semifinal between Afghanistan and South Africa is done, now, the winners of the second semifinal will face the Proteas in the final fight for the title. India have failed to reach the final of a T20 World Cup in the last ten years and in the game against England they will look to change that fact.

England are the defending champions, they knocked out India in 2022 semifinal of the World Cup and won the title with a win in the final against Pakistan. Jos Buttler and co would be hoping the weather gods don't spoil the party in Guyana.

Follow LIVE Score And Updates From India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 Semifinal Here.