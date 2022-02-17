BREAKING: Yash Dhull scores century on first-class debut for Delhi in Ranji Trophy against Tamil Nadu

ICC U19 World Cup-winning skipper Yash Dhull can do no wrong with the bat at the moment. On debut in first-class cricket for Delhi, Dhull smashed a century in a Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati on Thursday (February 17).

Dhull, opened the batting with Dhruv Shorey, completed his century off 133 balls with 16 boundaries after lunch on the opening day of the clash. The young opener’s brilliant knock lifted Delhi from 7 for 2 in the third over of the innings to 171 for 3 in 45 overs.

The India U19 skipper, who was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 50 lakhs at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, blazed to a fifty off just 57 balls before lunch with 10 boundaries. Dhull went into the lunch break unbeaten on 84.

Dhull put on 60 runs for the third wicket with experienced Delhi and Kolkata Knight Riders batter Nitish Rana. He then combined with Jonty Sidhu (44 n.o.) for a century stand for the fourth wicket.

