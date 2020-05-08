Brian Lara reveals Suresh Raina's 'fan moment' with a throwback picture

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara has walked down the memory lane as he took to social media and shared a throwback picture of him posing with Indian batsman Suresh Raina.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the Caribbean legend shared Raina's 'fan moment' when the Indian batsman got a picture with him in 2003.

"Who are these youths?? Fan moment I understand! He turned out to be a special player. #2003 #tell (sic.)," Lara captioned the post.

In reply, Raina described the moment as 'very very special."

"Indeed my fan moment with very very special memories," he commented.

Lara then took a dig at Raina's fashion sense for his oversized trouser.

"Suresh Raina but oversize clothing is now a thing of the past. #lastdance," he wrote in the comments.

Lara, who made his debut for the Caribbean side during an ODI series against Pakistan in 1990, made a total of 131 Test appearances for the national side besides featuring in 299 matches for the West Indies in the 50-over format. He amassed a total of 11,953 runs in the longest format of the game besides notching up 10,450 runs in ODIs. In 2007, Lara announced his retirement from the international cricket, thus also finishing his career with 53 international centuries.

Raina, on the other hand, was scheduled to play for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League--which was slated to begin from March 29 but has now been postponed indefinitely by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) due to coronavirus pandemic.