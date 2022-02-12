हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

CCH vs SYL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 29 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, 12 PM IST February 12

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Team Prediction Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers Match No. 29 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of CCH vs SYL, Chattogram Challengers Dream11 Team Player List, Sylhet Sunrisers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Sylhet Sunrisers batter Lendl Simmons. (Source: Twitter)

The Chattogram Challengers will be up against Sylhet Sunrisers in the penultimate league match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Saturday (February 12). It’s a must-win game for the Challengers to keep their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive and they need to win by a huge margin as well. With 4 wins and 5 losses, they are placed at the 5th spot in the standings with 8 points.

Sylhet Sunrisers on the other hand, are already out of playoffs race and will be playing just for pride. Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque and Nazmul Islam caught the eye of everyone though their side failed to qualify for the playoffs. They will finish at the bottom of the standings even if they win their final league game.

Match Details

Chattogram Challengers vs Sylhet Sunrisers, Match No. 29

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date & Time: February 12th at 12 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

CCH vs SYL BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Anamul Haque (VC), Mohammad Mithun

Batters: Lendl Simmons, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks (C)

All-rounders: Ben Howell, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Bowlers: Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Will Jacks

Vice-captain: Anamul Haque

CCH vs SYL BPL 22 Probable Playing XIs

Chattogram Challengers: Zakir Hasan, Will Jacks, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shamim Patwari, Akbar Ali (wk), Benny Howell, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Chadwick Walton, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed

Sylhet Sunrisers: Colin Ingram, Anamul Haque (wk), Lendl Simmons, Ravi Bopara (c), Alauddin Babu, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Nazmul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Aks Swadhin

