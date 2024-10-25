‘Certainly Be Team’s First Choice’: Harbhajan Singh On CSK Retaining MS Dhoni

Former India player Harbhajan Singh has spoken about the value of MS Dhoni and stated that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) top priority will be to pick him for the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season in the upcoming mega auction.

In a conversation with Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, “I’m not certain if Dhoni will play or not, but if he’s available, he would certainly be the team’s first choice for retention, even if he is considered an uncapped player this season. Following him, the next pick would be Ravindra Jadeja, then Rachin Ravindra. As for the captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, he would also be a definite retention”.

"We could also see Pathirana, who is an excellent bowler, kept in the squad. And if an uncapped player is retained, there could be a surprise choice, but it’s possible CSK will only retain five players. So in my view, the likely retentions -are Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Pathirana,” Harbhajan added.

Since Dhoni took retirement from international cricket back in August 15, 2020, he fits with the uncapped player criteria. CSK may retain him by paying INR 4 crore—a fraction of their INR 120 crore budget. In the 2024 season of IPL, Dhoni scored 161 runs at a strike rate of 220 for the five-time champion CSK.

Despite these possibilities, Dhoni's silence on his availability has kept fans and franchise officials alike on edge. Reports indicate that he will meet CSK management just before the October 31 deadline for player retentions.

As the IPL 2025 mega auction approaches, CSK CEO Viswanathan remains optimistic about Dhoni's return. Expressing hope for a positive decision before the retention deadline, Viswanathan highlighted Dhoni's significance not just as a player but as a cornerstone of CSK's identity.

"We have still no confirmation from him, though we will like him to continue playing for us. Hope he will confirm before 31st [October]," Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo.