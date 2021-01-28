Chargesheet filed against Shikhar Dhawan in Varanasi court for flouting bird-flu guidelines

Days after India opener Shikhar Dhawan flouted bird-flu guidelines during his recent visit to Varanasi, a chargesheet was filed against the cricketer in Varanasi court on Thursday.

The chargesheet was filed by advocate Siddharth Srivastava, after which Trithiya Diwakar Kumar, the judicial magistrate, lodged the complaint against the cricketer. The court will discuss the matter on February 6 and decide if they want to continue further with the hearing.

Dhawan recently paid a visit to Varanasi. The cricketer was spotted enjoying a boat ride and during the process, he also snapped himself feeding the birds. Dhawan shared the pictures of the same on his Instagram handle.

Earlier this week, Varanasi district magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma had stated that only the boatman would face the charges, and no action will be taken against the cricketer.

"There was some information that some boatmen are not adhering to the administration’s instructions and the tourists on their boats are feeding the birds. So, these boatmen are being identified and tourists generally are not aware of such things," Raj Sharma had then said to ANI.