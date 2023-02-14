EXCLUSIVE: Chief Selector Chetan Sharma Blows lid Over ‘Fake Injection’ Scam, Speaks out on Sourav Ganguly vs Virat Kohli debate

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector Chetan Sharma has been caught making shocking assertions about use of injections, dope test, fitness test, Ganguly-Kohli controversy in an exclusive sting operation carried out by Zee Media.

In the sting operation, Chetan Sharma revealed some hidden truths that were kept secret until now, including how the fake fitness injection game is being played in Team India, the real reason behind the dispute between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, and who is responsible for dropping players from the team.

Sharma's revelations, that are caught on Zee Media's spy camera, are likely to shake up not only BCCI but also the International Cricket Council. These revelations could expose some big players on the Indian team and may leave millions of cricket lovers feeling deceived.

Sharma revealed that players are taking fake fitness injections and that BCCI is deliberately ignoring the injected fitness of big star players. This report uncovers the truth behind the board vs. captain battle between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli. Additionally, it discloses how your favorite cricketers like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya influence the Chief Selector, and how the big players use breaks to plan their removal from the team.

The Chairman's statement on Zee Media's spy camera has exposed the players involved in the fake fitness game and why the Chief Selector of Team India is unable to stop this despite being aware of it. This is the biggest revelation in TV history in the world of cricket, and it is the first time that such truths have been exposed by BCCI.