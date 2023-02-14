Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Live Updates: Virat Kohli Thought Sourav Ganguly Removed him from Captaincy

ZEE NEWS did a big sting operation on the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Chetan Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma disclosed previously hidden truths, including the use of fake fitness injections in Team India, the true reason for the disagreement between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, and who is responsible for dropping players from the team. These revelations, captured on Zee Media's spy camera, may have a profound impact on the BCCI and the International Cricket Council, and may leave fans feeling misled.

Big reveal on @ZeeNews: What did Chetan Sharma say about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness?#GameOver pic.twitter.com/e8jNyCZ3ct — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 14, 2023

Sharma disclosed that players are using fake fitness injections and that the BCCI is deliberately overlooking the injected fitness of prominent players. This report sheds light on the board's disagreement with Team India's captain, Virat Kohli, and the reason behind the discord. It also discloses how influential players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya sway the Chief Selector and how prominent players use breaks to plan their removal from the team.

The Chairman's statement on Zee Media's spy camera has exposed the use of fake fitness injections in Team India and why the Chief Selector is unable to prevent it, despite being aware of its use. This is the most significant revelation in the history of cricket broadcasting, and the first time such truths have been disclosed by the BCCI.