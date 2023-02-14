Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Live Updates: Virat Kohli Thought Sourav Ganguly Removed him from Captaincy
Here's all you need to know about Chetan Sharma's Sting Operation: From fake injections to Virat Kohli vs Sourav Ganguly fight.
ZEE NEWS did a big sting operation on the Chairman of the Selection Committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Chetan Sharma on Tuesday. Sharma disclosed previously hidden truths, including the use of fake fitness injections in Team India, the true reason for the disagreement between Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli, and who is responsible for dropping players from the team. These revelations, captured on Zee Media's spy camera, may have a profound impact on the BCCI and the International Cricket Council, and may leave fans feeling misled.
Big reveal on @ZeeNews: What did Chetan Sharma say about Jasprit Bumrah's fitness?#GameOver pic.twitter.com/e8jNyCZ3ct — Zee News English (@ZeeNewsEnglish) February 14, 2023
Sharma disclosed that players are using fake fitness injections and that the BCCI is deliberately overlooking the injected fitness of prominent players. This report sheds light on the board's disagreement with Team India's captain, Virat Kohli, and the reason behind the discord. It also discloses how influential players like Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya sway the Chief Selector and how prominent players use breaks to plan their removal from the team.
The Chairman's statement on Zee Media's spy camera has exposed the use of fake fitness injections in Team India and why the Chief Selector is unable to prevent it, despite being aware of its use. This is the most significant revelation in the history of cricket broadcasting, and the first time such truths have been disclosed by the BCCI.
“Virat Kohli felt he lost the captaincy because of BCCI President. There were 9 people in the selection committee video conference, Ganguly may have told him ‘think about it once’. I think Kohli didn’t hear it, there were 9 others there including myself and all other selectors, BCCI officials – Kohli might not have heard him."
'The press conference ahead of the IND vs SA series where Virat Kohli revealed that he was told 1.30 hours before the declaration that he will be leaving the captaincy was unnecessary. He just wanted to get back at Sourav that's why he did it.'
"It is normal. Sourav Ganguly said that think once.. in what might be a video conference... Virat would not have heard... there were nine people sitting there... not one person. All the people were there... I was also there... all the selectors were there.. all the board members were there... Either Virat didn't listen or Virat did.. I don't know. We don't know, Virat will know. Why did Virat say? And someone... He was going to South Africa as a captain... The press conference is about the team... There was no need to bring this topic there but that topic. Now, this motive can be told...The truth was that there was talk.. 6 people.. 8/9 people were sitting and talk was happening...Ganguly had said ..Virat was lying... But why Virat lied, nobody knows till today... This is his personal matter... There was controversy in it... Board versus player."
"No! I am talking about injections. If they take pain-killer than it will come in dopping. Team India players are aware about which injections come in anti-doping."
"Jaspirt Bumrah was unable to bend as he had a major injury other than that there are one or two players who take injections in private and says that they are fit to play"
Zee News __ ____ ____ ______, ______ _____ __ ____ BCCI __ ___ #GameOver @preetiddahiya @DChaurasia2312 pic.twitter.com/D3Mf3YdC6x
— Zee News (@ZeeNews) February 14, 2023
Chetan Sharma Sting Operation Live Updates: Fake Injections
'The players are not fit but they take injections to play. They are ready to play even at 80% fitness. They take injections and start playing
