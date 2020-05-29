Coronavirus: ICC defers decision on T20 World Cup till June 10

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has decided to defer the fate of the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup slated to take place in October-November in Australia till June 10 as it continues to explore contingency plans amid coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to postpone the showpiece event till next month was taken during the ICC board meeting, led by chairman Shashank Manohar, via teleconference.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) Board met via teleconference today with all agenda items deferred until 10 June 2020 following a discussion, led by Chairman Shashank Manohar, around the issue of confidentiality," the world's cricket governing body said in an official statement.

"There was unanimous agreement to immediately initiate an independent investigation led by the ICC’s Ethics Officer and supported by global experts. The Board will be updated on this by the ICC CEO at its next meeting on 10 June 2020," the ICC said.

The 2020 ICC World Cup is slated to take place from October 18 to November 15 in Australia. However,the coronavirus pandemic has put the showpiece event under clouds, with speculations also surrounding that the window might be used for the currently suspended Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ICC also stated that it has launched an inquiry into concerns over the confidentiality of the board's functioning.

"A number of Board members had raised their concerns over this issue recently and felt it required immediate attention to ensure the sanctity and confidentiality of Board matters in line with the highest standards of governance," the ICC stated.

The ICC also requested its management to continue with their discussions with stakeholders in exploring various contingency options in light of the rapidly changing public health situation caused by the COVID-19 virus.