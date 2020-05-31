Coronavirus: Suresh Raina lauds Faf du Plessis' charity work in South Africa

Veteran India batsman Suresh Raina on Sunday hailed former South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis and his wife's initiative in helping feed 35,000 kids in South Africa amid the global COVID-19 crisis.

"Really proud of the work @faf1307 & Imari are doing to feed 35,000 kids in South Africa who are struggling during #COVID-19. I urge all of you to come forward & help in whatever capacity you can," Raina said in a tweet which was met by warm acknowledgement from du Plessis.

"Thank you brother. You're a great man!!! Respect," du Plessis replied to Raina.

Faf du Plessis and wife Imari are working with their local community heroes to help the needy get food during these tough times.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill. In South Africa, there have been 643 deaths due to the deadly virus as per worldometers.info.

The coronavirus pandemic has also seen the rise of new safety guidelines and the ICC's Cricket Committee has recommended banning the use of saliva to polish the match ball.

While it is a given that cricket in the post-COVID era will see players being stopped from using saliva to shine the ball, du Plessis recently said that it will be a little difficult to get used to this change.

Speaking on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected, du Plessis had said: "I'm used to taking a bit of spit on my fingers before I catch the ball at slip. If you look at someone like Ricky Ponting, he has a big spit on his hands every time he tried to catch a ball."

