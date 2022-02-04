हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bangladesh Premier League 2022

COV vs MGD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s BPL 2022 Match No. 19 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 6 PM IST February 4

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Prediction Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka Match No. 20 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of COV vs MGD, Comilla Victorians Dream11 Team Player List, Minister Group Dhaka Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Bangladesh Premier League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Source: Twitter

Comilla Victorians will face Minister Group Dhaka in Match No. 20 of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2022 on Friday (February 4). Both sides will clash for the second time in this tournament, Minister Group Dhaka were the winners of the first clash by 50 runs but that's the only loss Comilla Victorians have suffered so far. The Victorians are on top of the table with 8 points and 4 wins out of the 5 matches played. They will surely look to take revenge of the defeat they faced earlier in the tourney.

On the other hand, Minister Group Dhaka are in blistering form with back-to-back wins against Comilla Victorians and Sylhet Sunrisers. Although they stand 3rd on the table with 6 points, Dhaka will be coming into this fixture with buzzing confidence chasing the no.1 spot in the standings.

Match Details

Comilla Victorians vs Minister Group Dhaka, Match No. 20

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur

Date & Time: February 4th at 6:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Fancode

COV vs MGD BPL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Liton Das (vc), Mohammad Shahzad

Batters: Mahmudullah, Tamim Iqbal (c), Imrul Kayes, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

All-rounders: Andre Russell, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Mustafizur Rahman, Qais Ahmad, Ebadot Hossain

Captain: Tamim Iqbal

Vice-captain: Liton Das

COV vs MGD BPL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Comilla Victorians: Imrul Kayes (c), Liton Das (wk), Faf du Plessis, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Moeen Ali, Sumon Khan, Sunil Narine, Nahidul Islam, Tanvir Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Minister Group Dhaka: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Tamim Iqbal, Imran Uzzaman, Mahmudullah (c), Naim Sheikh, Andre Russell, Mashrafe Mortaza, Shuvagata Hom, Qais Ahmad, Rubel Hossain, Ebadot Hossain

