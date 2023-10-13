Pakistan hasn't been able to defeat their bitter opponents in the ODI World Cup, India, in 41 years since their first World Cup matchup. Many things have been made regarding India's supremacy over Pakistan and their 7-0 flawless record in the run-up to the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan World Cup 2023 match in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

The captain of Pakistan, Babar Azam, expressed optimism that his team will give it their all to break that run, stressing that they are not dwelling on the past. (Watch: Virat Kohli, Babar Azam And More Share Mindset Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match)

"I don't want to focus on what has happened in the past. I want to keep my focus on what's to come. Records are made to be broken. We will try and break this too. We are hoping to come up with a good performance tomorrow. India vs Pakistan depends a lot on who does well on the big day. I have belief that my boys will be able to step up on the day," Babar Azam said, speaking of India's 7-0 record in 50-over World Cups.

Watch the video here:

Babar Azam isn’t worried about the past record in the World Cup. He is confident that Pakistan will do well this time In Sha Allah.#BabarAzam#PAKvIND #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bdKR4qbgri Shaharyar Ejaz (@SharyOfficial) October 13, 2023

Babar Azam's captaincy of the Pakistan national cricket team has been a testament to his growth as a leader and a symbol of hope for Pakistan's cricketing future. Appointed as the captain in 2019, he stepped into big shoes to fill, following in the footsteps of legendary captains like Imran Khan and Wasim Akram. Since then, he has demonstrated a cool and composed demeanor on the field, reminiscent of his elegant batting style.

Under Babar's leadership, Pakistan's cricket team has witnessed an evolution in both performance and team unity. His emphasis on communication and camaraderie within the squad has brought together a diverse group of talented players, fostering a stronger team spirit. Babar's dedication to improving Pakistan's fielding standards is evident, and he leads by example with his own exceptional fielding skills.

As a batsman, Babar Azam's consistency and ability to anchor an innings have made him a vital asset to the team, and his calm approach to pressure situations rubs off on his teammates. His leadership extends beyond the field, as he inspires the younger generation of cricketers in Pakistan, serving as a role model for aspiring players.

While the challenges of captaincy are never easy, Babar Azam's journey as Pakistan's skipper shows promise and potential. He continues to grow in the role, and his captaincy is a beacon of hope for Pakistan's cricketing future, keeping alive the dreams of cricket fans across the nation.