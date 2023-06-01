CSK Fan Watches Live-Stream Of IPL Final While Seated At French Open — His Reaction Is Epic

As the pulsating 16th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) reached its climax, it was the mighty Chennai Super Kings (CSK) led by MS Dhoni that emerged victorious after defeating Gujarat Titans in the finals. But little did anyone know that amidst the excitement of this epic battle, a die-hard CSK fan, Abhishek Kumar, would weave together two contrasting worlds. Abhishek embarked on an astonishing adventure — believe it or not, he watched the live-streaming of the final while seated at the French Open.

Breaking all conventions, Abhishek seized the moment and watched the live-streaming of the IPL 2023 final between CSK and GT while being at the French Open game on May 29, capturing his exhilaration on camera. He shared the video on his Instagram handle, which showed a restless Abhishek eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the finale. His impatience was palpable, as he mentioned the slight delay in the game.

But what was remarkable was Abhishek’s heartfelt caption accompanying the video. It spoke volumes about his unyielding love for cricket and CSK, as he wrote, “Can take me out of Chennai, but not Chennai out of me. To watch Roland Garros live has always been on my bucket list (Rafa fan101) but nothing comes above Cricket/CSK.”

Delving deeper into the intense final moments of the match, Abhishek wrote, “Streaming the game live with a solid 20 second delay with 10 needed off 2 balls doesn’t help because your phone keeps buzzing. I couldn’t even scream and let it out, because I would’ve been sent out of center court. All the French folks around me assumed I completely lost it, which I truly did. What a frikkin finale, what a fairy tale ending. I have so much to type but AAAHSHSHSJFFHD!!! That’s for later.”

Watch:

He concluded the post by thanking CSK and Thala, a name given to MS Dhoni by his devoted fans.

Reacting to the video, many people couldn't help but agree with Abhishek's craze for CSK and cricket. A user wrote, "Just might be my favorite reel from the win!", while another one commented, "I felt that reaction."

"I would have screamed!!! How did you not," another user said, while a fourth one wrote, "FELTT EVERY BIT OF THE ANXIETY IN THIS REEEL! BEST."

The video has gained lakhs of views and several likes and comments since it was uploaded on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.