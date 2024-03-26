CSK vs GT IPL 2024 Free LIVE Streaming Details: Timings, Telecast Date, When And Where To Watch Chennai Super Kings Vs Gujarat Titans, Match No 7, In India Online And On TV Channel?

In what is expected to be a close contest between bat and ball, last year's finalists Chennnnai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) meet each other for the first time in IPL 2024. A lot of changed since last year, including the captains of the two teams. While Hardik Pandya is gone to MI and replaced by Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad was named as the skipper by MS Dhoni, who won five titles with the Super Kings. Both the new captains started the tournament with wins and would look to continue the winning momentum in this match.

Both CSK and GT have beaten two top-quality teams in the IPL in form of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The winner of this contest will go to the top of the points table. Currently, Rajasthan are at the top with a better NRR than CSK, who are second and GT, on third spot.

MS Dhoni did not get to bat in the first IPL 2024 clash and fans would be hoping that it happens during this match. It will be interesting to see how Dhoni plays Rashid Khan as he has had his struggles against leg-spin bowling.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) VS Gujarat Titans (GT) Match Details:

When will the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash be played today? - Date and Time

The CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash will be played today, on March 26, from 7.30 PM IST.

Where will the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash clash be played today? - Venue

The CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash clash be played today at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Where to watch CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash Free Live Streaming?

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash can be live streamed on JioCinema app for free.

Where to watch CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash on TV?

CSK vs GT IPL 2024 clash can be watched on Star Sports Network on TV.

CSK Vs GT IPL 2024 clash Probable Playing 11s?

CSK Probable XI: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mustafizur Rahman

GT Probable XI: Shubman Gill (c), Wriddhiman Saha, Sai Sudharsan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Umesh Yadav, Spencer Johnson