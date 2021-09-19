CSK vs MI LIVE: Chennai Super Kings to bat first, Rohit Sharma rested

IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE update: Rohit Sharma was rested for the blockbuster clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday as the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 got underway at the Dubai International Stadium.

Pollard left many surprised when he walked up for the toss in place of the Mumbai opener as CSK captain MS Dhoni won it and elected to bat first. Apart from Rohit, Hardik Pandya was also not named in the Mumbai Indians playing XI. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah makes his 100th appearance for Mumbai.

FOLLOW | IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians LIVE commentary/scorecard

Both the teams have a star-studded line-up and will look to resume the season on a winning note. The teams have played seven matches each and CSK currently lies above Mumbai with five wins. Mumbai are not further behind and have secured four wins in the seven encounters.

Sam Curran, who has proved to be a vital cog for the Yellow Army, is still in quarantine and will be unavailable for selection.

Looking at the previous records, Mumbai have enjoyed the supremacy against Dhoni's brigade and have won 19 times against them. CSK have so far secured just 12 wins, a record Dhoni would look to improve going into the contest.

IPL 2021, CSK vs MI Playing XIs

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard(c), Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood