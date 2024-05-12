CSK vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s Chennai Super Kings Vs Rajasthan Royals In MA Chidambaram Stadium, 730PM IST, Chennai

A huge match for both the teams as Rajasthan Royals (RR) play Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in an away game at Chennai. RR need one win to qualify for playoffs while CSK could get knocked out of the competition if they lose tonight. Chennai can still make it to the playoffs after a loss to RR but they will need some other results to go in their favour and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would not want to create this sort of scenario for themselves. They have a healthy NRR and with two wins, they can easily move into the playoffs. The focus should be to win the remaining two games and make another playoff.

Also Read | IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can RCB, CSK, SRH, LSG, DC, GT Make It To The Top Four? Check Here

RR too have lost steam in last couple of games and must pull up their socks as the playoffs near. SRH are a huge threat for the second spot finish. With Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) already qualified and looking set to finish in the top-two, it is likely to be either RR or SRH become the second team to finish in the top two. RR must try and win all remaining games to make it happen.

As far as making the Dream11 Team is concerned, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson are your certain picks from RR while Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaislwa and Trent Boult are other top performers from Jaipur. Bet on Shivam Dube who has lost his form a bit. He is a certain match-winner and will be itching for form ahead of the playoffs and the T20 World Cup 2024. Ruturaj Gaikwad has been among runs while Ravindra Jadeja has also got his batting form back.

CSK vs RR: Probable Playing 11s

RR Probable Probable XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c&wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey/Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira/Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma [Impact Sub: Jos Buttler].

CSK Probable Probable XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, MS Dhoni (wk), Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh [Impact Sub: Ajinkya Rahane/Sameer Rizvi]

CSK vs RR: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson

Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Riyan Parag

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma

CSK vs RR: Squads

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Tushar Deshpande, Simarjeet Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Aravelly Avanish, Sameer Rizvi, Mukesh Choudhary, Richard Gleeson, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, RS Hangargekar, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler, Kuldeep Sen, Tanush Kotian, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kunal Singh Rathore, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Shimron Hetmyer, Nandre Burger, Dhruv Jurel, Abid Mushtaq