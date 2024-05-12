IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can RCB, CSK, SRH, LSG, DC, GT Make It To The Top Four? Check Here

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) became the first team to qualify fir the IPL 2024 playoffs when they beat Mumbai Indians on Saturday night. KKR have 9 wins from 12 matches and it should be enough to help then finish even in the top two. Rajasthan Royals (RR) look to be the second team who can make the cut but they need to win their remaining three games to ensure a top-two finish. Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) are already out which leaves teams like GT, RCB, LSG, DC, LSG and CSK in contention for the last two spots. Below, we look at how these six teams can qualify for playoffs and what they need to do to make it happen.

Delhi Capitals playoffs qualification scenario

DC can still make it to 16 points yet miss out if CSK manage to win their remaining matches and other teams go beyond the 16 points. If DC want to qualify, they must win their matches and hope that RCB beat LSG while Lucknow also beat MI and other teams in contention do not go touch 14 points. In this case, DC and LSG will be in a contest for the fourth spot and the team with better NRR will go in.

LSG playoffs qualification scenario

Their poor NRR is going to knock them out of the IPL 2024 even if they finish with 16 points as RR, KKR, CSK and SRH could finish above them.

SRH playoffs qualification scenario

SRH look set to qualify with 14 points after 12 games and a healthy NRR of 0.406. They need to win their remaining games to make it. But they would want other results to fall in their favour for a top-two finish.

GT playoffs qualification scenario

GT will have it tough. They can finish with 14 points and still go out because of their terrible NRR of -1.063. They will be fighting it out with three other teams for the last spot and they must win big so that they end up above at least two of these teams to qualify.

CSK playoffs qualification scenario

CSK need to win their remaining two matches to qualify as they have a decent NRR off 0.491. However, if they lost on Sunday afternoon to RR, they will be in huge trouble. They could get knocked after a loss to RR as then Rajasthan, KKR, SRH and either of DC or LSG can finish with 16 points. If CSK lose to RR, they must hope that SRH and DC lose their remaining matches and LSG lose to MI to stay on 14 points. Then, with their superior NRR, they can make it the third spot.

RCB playoffs qualification scenario

RCB are with 10 points with a NRR of 0.217. They have won four in a row. But even with two more wins, they might struggle. That is because, at least four teams have the chance to finish with 16 points and RCB can only make it to 14 points. The only scenario for RCB to qualify is this: SRH and CSK lose their remaining games, and LSG win just out of their remaining matches. In this case, RCB will have a good chance of surpassing SRH on NRR, and they will stay ahead of DC and LSG also.