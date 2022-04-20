Delhi Capitals will need to put the COVID-19 scare in their camp behind when they take on a hot and cold Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (April 20). Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh had to be hospitalised after testing positive for COVID, taking the total count to five cases in the Capitals’ camp.

To ensure no other case goes undetected in the bio-bubble, the BCCI has decided move the game from Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. All squad members, who returned negative tests on Tuesday, will need to clear another round of testing on Wednesday morning for the game to go on as scheduled.

Warner, Prithvi Shaw and skipper Pant headline a powerful DC line up against a Punjab unit that boasts of Shikhar Dhawan, in-form Liam Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan. As both teams eye a return to winning ways, the batting unit that does well could be the difference.

Punjab could be bolstered by the return of regular skipper Mayank Agarwal, who missed the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to a toe injury. A flamboyant Dhawan was in his elements against Mumbai Indians, but consistency has been an issue for the senior opener.

The Punjab middle-order will need to take greater responsibility and find substantial runs. Jitesh Sharma has already shown that he can become a good finisher. However, save for Livingstone, who made a brisk 33-ball 60, others faltered against SRH and the team management would expect more from them.

Match Details

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Match No. 32

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: April 20th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

DC vs PBKS Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batters: David Warner, Mayank Agarwal, Shahrukh Khan, Prithvi Shaw

All-rounders: Axar Patel, Liam Livingstone

Bowlers: Kuldeep Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Shardul Thakur, Rahul Chahar

Captain: Liam Livingstone

Vice-Captain: David Warner

DC vs PBKS Probable Playing XI

Delhi Capitals: David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Sarfaraz Khan, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Jonny Bairstow, Odean Smith, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Kagiso Rabada, Shahrukh Khan, Vaibhav Arora, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh