DC-W vs UPW Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s DC-W vs UPW WPL 2023 Match No 5 in Mumbai, 730PM IST, March 7

UP Warriorz will be up against Delhi Capitals Women in Match No. 5 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday (March 7). Both sides have won their first matches of the WPL 2023 on Sunday (March 5).

Playing their first ever game in the historic Women’s Premier League, the UP Warriorz turned up the style with the bat to clinch a morale-boosting win against the Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Alyssa Healy-led UP Warriorz defeated the Gujarat Giants by 3 wickets, in a thriller to pick up their first points in the tournament, with Australian Grace Harris and Indian Kiran Navgire playing pivotal roles.

Reflecting on the fantastic start to the tournament, Harris said, “Our first evening out under the lights was a fantastic one. It was quite a thrilling time. The UP Warriorz were in a spot of bother for a bit, but that we were able to pull through from there was a great thing for our team. We were extremely pumped up by the end of the night.”

Harris put on an incredible partnership of 70 from just 26 deliveries with England’s Sophie Ecclestone, to close out the game in a nail biter in the last over the game. “At no point did we think that the chase was too far out and we were always sure about going for the win, no matter the situation. It’s something that had been discussed in the team meetings as well.”

While Harris, who scored an unbeaten 59 off 26 deliveries and hit 7 boundaries and 3 sixes, put the long handle to good use, lighting up the Sunday evening when taking on Kim Garth and the Gujarat Giants’ bowling attack. “Kim was bowling quite dangerously, yes, but we were in a zone and completely focussed. Our mind was set on playing the deliveries on merit, and we created our opportunities to score and put pressure on the bowling team. And eventually it all worked out in our favour, the shots were timed well and we found the gaps as well. And we are glad we could register such an emphatic win,” Harris said.

Delhi Capitals Women vs UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Match No. 5 Details

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Date & Time: March 7, 730pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sports18 Network and Jio Cinema website and app.

DC-W vs UPW WPL 2023 Match No. 5 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Alyssa Healy

Batters: Laura Harris, Alice Capsey, Kiran Navgire

All-rounders: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Deepti Sharma

Bowlers: Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani

Captain: Kiran Navgire

Vice-captain: Sophie Ecclestone

DC-W vs UPW WPL 2023 Match No. 5 Predicted 11

Delhi Capitals Women: Jemimah Rodrigues, Meg Lanning (C), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia, Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris, Arundhati Reddy

UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad