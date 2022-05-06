IPL 2022: Rovman Powell wants to hit longest six in IPL history, aims 130m six

Delhi Capitals blistering all-rounder Rovaman Powell won his side match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday by stitching an important partnership with opener David Warner. In an unbeaten 122 runs stand for the 4th wicket Powell scored 35 balls 67 and played with a strike rate of almost 200. The West Indian smashed three boundaries and six maximums in his innings, including a 102m six against Umran Malik. In the post-match conversation, Powell revealed that he wants to hit the 'Longest Six in the History of IPL'.

"I think I can get there, I even said yesterday to Mandeep that I am going to hit the ball close to 130m. Let's see how it goes!," Powell told IPLT20.com.

Longest sixes in IPL 2022

1. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) Mohammed Shami (GT) 117m

2. Dewald Brevis (MI) Rahul Chahar (PBKS) 112m

3. Liam Livingstone (PBKS) Mukesh Choudhary (CSK)

108m

4. Nicholas Pooran (SRH) Anrich Nortje (DC) 108m

5. Jos Buttler (RR) Shardul Thakur (DC) 107m

"The key is to not try and overhit the ball. Once you get into good positions, once you get a good base, it's just about the core. My core is strong and then, on good wickets, I can swing through the line, hit the ball across the line. That's basically what I do. I give myself a chance and use the depth of the crease so that I can get under the balls when they try to bowl full," Powell added.

Longest six in IPL history

1. Albie Morkel (CSK) 125m 2008

2. Praveen Kumar (RCB) 124m 2008

3. Adam Gilchrist (KXIP) 122m 2011

4. Robin Uthappa (RCB) 120m 2010

5. Chris Gayle (RCB) 119m 2013

The record for hitting the longest six in IPL's history is held by South Africa's Albie Morkel, who smashed the ball for 125m six playing for Chennai Super Kings way back in 2008. The biggest six of this season belong to Liam Livingstone who smashed Gujarat Titans' M Shami for 117m six.