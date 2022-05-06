Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has become the talk of the town for his 'Super Fast' bowling speed in IPL 2022. On Thursday, he broke his own record of bowling the fastest ball this season. On the fourth ball of the 20th over against Delhi Capitals, Umran bowled 157 kph to break his own record. However, Umran was smashed for 52 runs in his four overs and he could not take a single wicket against DC. Delhi's official Twitter handle posted a Tweet trolling Umran Malik for getting hit for a boundary on the fastest ball of the season.

"Came in at kmph, went back at A Powell welcome for Umran," wrote Delhi Capitals on their Twitter handle.

Came in at 157 kmph, went back at 200 A Powell welcome for Umran #DCvSRH — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 5, 2022

Umran Malik was retained by SRH ahead of IPL 2022 auction. He is being praised by many cricket pundits for his raw pace, however, many feel that the J&K pacer needs to be groomed properly. After clocking 157, Umran became the second-fastest bowler in the history of IPL beating Delhi's Anrich Nortje. Umran has bowled three out of the top five fastest balls in the history of IPL.

Fastest deliveries in history of IPL

Shaun Tait - 157.71 kmph - Rajasthan Royals

Umran Malik - 157.00 kmph - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Anrich Nortje - 156.22 kmph - Delhi Capitals

Umran Malik - 155.60 kmph- Sunrisers Hyderabad

Umran Malik - 154.80 kmph - Sunrisers Hyderabad

Meanwhile, riding on a superb batting display by David Warner and Powell, DC thrashed SRH by 21 runs to claim their fifth win of the season. Hyderabad and Delhi have five wins in 10 games and need to win three out of their last four.