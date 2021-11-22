DG vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Deccan Gladiators vs Delhi Bulls: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 7:30 PM IST November 22

Deccan Gladiators will lock horns with Delhi Bulls in the ninth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 on Monday (November 22). After a 24-run victory over Chennai Braves in their opening fixture, Deccan Gladiators suffered a 4-wicket defeat against Team Abu Dhabi in the 2nd game.

Delhi Bulls, on the other hand, have been outstanding so far in the competition, winning all three of their matches so far. They are currently second in the points table, only falling behind first place on net run rate.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Deccan Gladiators and Delhi Bulls will take place at 7:00 PM.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 22nd at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

DG vs DB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Batsmen: Eoin Morgan, Tom Banton, Sherfane Rutherford

All-rounder: Mohammad Hafeez, Dwayne Bravo, Andre Russell, Wanindu Hasaranga

Bowlers: Wahab Riaz, Adil Rashid, Odean Smith

DG vs DB Probable Playing XIs

Deccan Gladiators: Tom Kohler Cadmore, Tom Banton, Anwar Ali, Tom Moores (wk), Andre Russell, David Wiese, Wanindu Hasaranga, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz (c), Hamid Hasan, Sultan 0Ahmed

Delhi Bulls: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Hafeez, Sherfane Rutherford, Eoin Morgan, Dwayne Bravo (c), Romario Shepherd, Gulbadin Naib, Adil Rashid, Fazal Haq, Shiraz Ahmed

DG vs DB Squads

Deccan Gladiators Squad: Tom Banton, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Moores(w), Anwar Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andre Russell, David Wiese, Odean Smith, Wahab Riaz(c), Sultan Ahmed, Hamid Hassan, Tymal Mills, Najibullah Zadran, Rumman Raees, Asif Khan, Izharulhaq Naveed, Nav Pabreja

Delhi Bulls: Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Rampaul, Adil Rashid, Sherfane Rutherford, Rilee Rossouw, Dominic Drakes, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Romario Shepherd, Sohaib Maqsood, Shiraz Ahmed, Hafeez-Ur-Rehman, Nyeem Young, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Akeal Hosein, Devon Thomas, Jaskaran Malhotra, Gulbadin Naib.