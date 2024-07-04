DNA: Grand Welcome for World Champion Team as India Celebrates T-20 Victory

Mumbai: India erupted in jubilation today as the national cricket team returned victorious from the T-20 World Cup, marking a historic moment for the 140 crore-strong nation. The team's stunning triumph has not only captivated cricket enthusiasts but has also sparked nationwide celebrations. In today's DNA, Anant Tyagi talks about the Indian cricket team who have returned home.

Thousands lined Mumbai's iconic Marine Drive, transforming it into a sea of exuberant fans eagerly awaiting the return of their cricketing heroes. The atmosphere was electric, with chants of victory echoing through the city streets, as the champions paraded their glory before adoring crowds. This remarkable achievement underscores India's prowess on the global cricketing stage, cementing their status as formidable contenders in international cricket.

A sea of joyous fans, riding on high emotions of a World Cup victory, greeted the team with clapping and shouts. The team members reciprocated the feelings as they smiled and waved at the fans.

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli lifted the T20World Cup 2024 trophy and showed it to the fans gathered in large numbers all along the route.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah and Board vice president Rajiv Shukla were also with the players on the bus to celebrate the occasion.

Players also wrapped themselves with Tricolour during the celebrations. Virat Kohli, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal were among players who wore the national flag during the journey of the Vijay Rath.

A few team fans also climbed on the trees to get a better look of the players. Players held the trophy as they waved to the enthusiastic cricket fans.

Rohit held hands of team's head coach Rahul Dravid and batter Suryakumar Yadav and the three clasped towards the sky marking triumph of the team. The team later reached the Wankhede Stadium.