Dosti beyond borders: Indian great Bishan Singh Bedi meets Pakistani friend and legend Intikhab Alam at Kartarpur, VIDEO wins internet

It was a pretty, emotional sight on October 4 (Tuesday) when two legends from across the India and Pakistan border met each other. They were India spin-bowling great Bishan Singh Bedi and Pakistan legend Intikhab Alam. They met at Kartarpur gurudwara which is in Pakistan and is open to Indians. These two legends are best of friends and still keep a check on each other's health. Bedi has not been keeping well for last 2 years since he underwent a heart surgery. Alam would keep calling him on phone every alternate day to know how well Bedi is. Bedi is a popular figure in Pakistan, who is known for his honesty, humour and class.

The meeting and the visit to Kartarpur sahib gurudwara was a result of Bedi's wish on October 3 after which his son Angad Bedi and wife Anju who arranged the trip. Anju also called Alam's wife who said they will be there too. They finally met and what followed was 5 hours of singing, laugher, and lots of talking. Alam sang the 'When the saints go marching in…' a jazz song of Louis Armstrong. Jazz is something both Bedi and Alam loved.

"I could see tears welling up in his eyes when I sang that song." said Intikhab Alam to Indian Express after meeting his old friend Bishan Singh Bedi at Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on Tuesday. "We both go a long way and that song, too, plays a role in it. In fact, we all cried when we met," said Alam.

Bedi's wife described the scene as an emotional affair where everyone cried.

Intikhab Alam & Shafqat Rana, two former cricketers & friend of @BishanBedi sb greeting Bishan Bedi in Kartarpur Sahib,a Sikh holy shrine in Pakistan.Dosti beyond borders __ pic.twitter.com/D7vixFjba1— Aalia Rasheed (@aaliaaaliya) October 5, 2022

"Intikhab, Shafqat Rana (a Pakistan international from the 1960s), Bishan, all holding hands and crying. It was some sight. Right through Bishan’s illness and recovery, Intikhab would call every third day. So would Zaheer Abbas, who is not well these days. All the Pakistani players who live in England, like Mushtaq Mohammad, are all his buddies and would keep calling. Intikhab has been a great, true friend and Bishan has always been much loved in Pakistan," said Anju.