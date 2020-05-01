ECB postpones launch of The Hundred to 2021 due to coronavirus

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has recently confirmed that the inaugral edition of The Hundred--the 100-ball cricket tournament--will now take place in the summer of 2021.

The decision has been taken after a meeting of the board members regarding the launch of The Hundred amid coronavirus pandemic. Following the meeting, the board has come to the conlusion that it is not possible to stage the competition, which is the ECB's long-tern strategy to inspire aa new generation to choose cricket, this summer.

The ECB pointed out a number of reasons behind the decision. It said that social distancing and ongoing global travel restrictions will make the tournament's objective to feature world-class players and coaches unattainable this year.

Besides this, the logistics of delivering a brand-new sporting event without a tried-and-tested delivery plan will be quite challenging, according to ECB.

Not only this, the ECB stated that staging the competition behind closed doors directly contradicts the competition’s goal to attract a broader audience through a unique event experience for viewers and spectators.

“The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer.Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game.As we emerge from the fallout of COVID-19, there will be an even greater need for The Hundred," the ECB official website quoted its Chief Executive Officer, Tom Harrison, as saying.

“The Hundred will create millions in revenues for the game, through hosting fees, hospitality and ticket sales, as well as delivering £25m in annual financial distributions to all First-Class Counties and MCC. Its role in driving participation alongside supporting the development of the women’s game will be material in generating take-up of our game across country-wide communities," he added.

Last week, the ECB had decided to further extend the suspension of professional cricket in the country until at least July 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic that has brought the entire world to standstill.The cricket was earlier suspended till May 28 in the country.

The suspension means nine rounds of fixtures will be lost in the County Championship season. However, blocks for red-ball cricket and white-ball cricket will take place in a revised schedule.